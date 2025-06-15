Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Stock Position Lessened by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC decreased its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises 4.4% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 996.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTO opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

