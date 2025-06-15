Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. Exelon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.