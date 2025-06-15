SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Citizens Jmp started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,752.10. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,076 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

