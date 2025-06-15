RHS Financial LLC Purchases 4,292 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0%

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.