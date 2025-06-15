iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Boosted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

