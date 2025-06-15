Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 247 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 25,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

