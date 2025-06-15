Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

