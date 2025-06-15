Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.05 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

