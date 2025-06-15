Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, and commercialize products based on biological processes—such as drugs, vaccines, gene therapies, and diagnostic tools. Because their success often hinges on clinical trial results and regulatory approvals, these stocks can be more volatile than those in other sectors but also offer the potential for substantial returns if a breakthrough drug or technology reaches the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $13.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.12. 2,384,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,715. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.39.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 4,965,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,963. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.19. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

