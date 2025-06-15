Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Optas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.