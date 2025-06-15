Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Holdings Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.