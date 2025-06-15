RHS Financial LLC Invests $435,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,194 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 925.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 9,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 446,459 shares in the company, valued at $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,034,059. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL opened at $41.59 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

