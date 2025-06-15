Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

