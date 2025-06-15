Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 58,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

