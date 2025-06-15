SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

