Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Invests $365,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 345,433 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 66,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

