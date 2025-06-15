Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

