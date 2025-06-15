RHS Financial LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $718,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

