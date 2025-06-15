Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico accounts for 3.5% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $146.62 and a 52 week high of $241.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $4.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

