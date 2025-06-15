Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

