Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

