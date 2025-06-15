Retirement Solution LLC Has $28.59 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Retirement Solution LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.8% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Solution LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

