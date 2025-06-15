Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.