The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $200.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.94. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

