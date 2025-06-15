Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.16 and last traded at C$12.16. Approximately 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.69.
The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused
exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.
