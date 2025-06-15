Motive Wealth Advisors Has $4.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

