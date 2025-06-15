Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 154,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 139,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 16.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.05.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.