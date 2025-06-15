Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
