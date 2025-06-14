Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

EDR opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.51.

In related news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $44,906. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

