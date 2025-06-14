Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 4,413,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,507,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 863,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

