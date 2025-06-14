Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $665,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $80,994,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

General Mills Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

