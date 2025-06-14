High Probability Advisors LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

High Probability Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $531.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.