High Probability Advisors LLC Buys 11,662 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

High Probability Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 13.7% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. High Probability Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $81,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

