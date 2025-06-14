Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $3.38 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $750,572,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,785 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Daiwa America raised Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SNOW opened at $208.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares in the company, valued at $95,998,765.38. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,428.48. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,058 shares of company stock worth $170,730,711. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

