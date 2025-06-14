Short Interest in UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD) Grows By 342.9%

UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UltraShort Ether ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.18% of UltraShort Ether ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

UltraShort Ether ETF Stock Up 12.4%

Shares of UltraShort Ether ETF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. UltraShort Ether ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About UltraShort Ether ETF

The ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF (ETHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Ethereum index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether. It uses futures contracts to provide inverse exposure without directly investing in Ether ETHD was launched on Jun 7, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

