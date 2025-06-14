Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

