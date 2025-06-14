Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by High Probability Advisors LLC

High Probability Advisors LLC cut its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. High Probability Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

