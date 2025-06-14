Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $2,341,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6%

DGX stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,890. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

