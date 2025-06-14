Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

