Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $30.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.