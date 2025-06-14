Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.