Esports Stocks To Watch Today – June 11th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Dolphin Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, produce or support competitive video gaming, including game publishers, hardware makers, tournament organizers, team owners and streaming platforms. They offer investors direct exposure to the rapidly expanding esports ecosystem and its revenue streams—such as advertising, media rights, sponsorships and merchandise—while reflecting the growth potential and volatility of the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 1,278,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,438. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $135.35. 80,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. 209,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,818. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.01.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.72. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ NIPG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 73,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,264. NIP Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 79,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.30.

