Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

