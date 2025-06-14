Marmo Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Franklin Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.07 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

