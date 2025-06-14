Kelly Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,994,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,680,000. Voya Financial accounts for approximately 45.9% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC owned about 4.18% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after purchasing an additional 497,348 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.