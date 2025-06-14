Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Position Trimmed by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

