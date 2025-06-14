Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $2.89 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 962,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.