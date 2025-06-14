Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,022.72. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

