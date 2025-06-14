Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 17,052 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,944.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,591,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after buying an additional 4,440,911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 175,143 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 579,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 373,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 363,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

