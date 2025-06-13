SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the May 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.0 days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHAOF opened at C$68.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.83. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$69.05.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

About SHIMAMURA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children’s products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.